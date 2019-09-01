Tracking Hurricane Dorian Sunday Morning

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Sunday morning Hurricane Dorian is barreling toward the Bahamas.

In the Tampa Bay area Sunday morning will be mostly dry and sunny. Look for afternoon clouds to build and rain chances to increase. The storm chance is 50% with scattered storms pushing toward the coast. Rain should be ending by 8PM. Highs will be above average around 92 degrees.

Labor Day will be breezy and morning sunshine and more afternoon cloud cover. The rain chance is 50% with storms developing in the afternoon and pushing quickly to the coast.

Tuesday will be breezy and Hurricane Dorian will be right off the coast of Florida. The east coast will see heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. In the Tampa Bay area the rain chance remains at 50% and the winds will be breezier than normal with highs in the low 90s.