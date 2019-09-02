Tracking Hurricane Dorian Over The Bahamas; Scattered Storms In The Tampa Bay Area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Hurricane Dorian continues to batter the Bahamas with storm surge, devastating winds and heavy rain Monday evening.

They system is nearly stationary Monday night, but by Tuesday expected to increase in speed again and move north hugging the east coast. By late Wednesday the system will be moving north of Florida.

It will be warm in the Tampa Bay area Monday night with temps in the mid to upper 70s and a small chance of a lingering shower. Tuesday will be breezy with north winds at 10-20 mph across the Tampa Bay area.

We may get some outer rain bands that roll through and have called for a 60% chance of rain. The best chance of rain is after Noon into the evening. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper 80s as there’s more cloud cover and breezy north winds.

Wednesday an onshore wind will develop behind Dorian and it will be breezy again. The rain chance is only 30% in the morning hours. Through the day drier air will move in and there will be plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday the rain chance is only 10% with a mostly sunny sky.