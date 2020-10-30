Tracking Cooler Weather For The Week Ahead

LIVE NOW /
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It will be cooler Friday night with light winds and clear skies. Temps will be in the low 60s in the Tampa area and drop into the 50s in northern spots.

Saturday will be cool in the morning, but an easterly wind will return and afternoon temps will jump back up to the mid 80s, It will be mostly sunny and dry all day.

Sunday the humidity begins to increase and there will be warmer temps returning too. Sunday morning will be in the upper 60s with highs reaching back into the mid 80s in the afternoon. There is a slight chance of rain in the afternoon as well as a cold front approaches.

Temps will be significantly cooler by Monday with highs in the mid 70s!

