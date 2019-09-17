Tracking An Active Tropics; A Few Storms Forecast Wednesday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- It is a busy time of year in the the Tropics and there are multiple storms we are watching in the Atlantic Basin.

In the Tampa Bay area there will be dry conditions overnight with temps in the mid 70s. Wednesday morning will be dry with showers and storms develop after 3PM. The rain will push toward the coast and wrap up by 9PM. The rain chance is 30% with a high near 93.

Thursday drier air starts to move back in and the rain chance will drop to 10% during the late afternoon. High temps will be near 91 and it will feel less humid.

Hurricane Humberto is strengthening and headed to Bermuda and will not impact the United States. Tropical Storm Imelda has made landfall in Texas and will bring heavy rain to that region for a few days. Tropical Depression 10 is forecast to become our next named storm and will track west across the Atlantic. It is forecast to curve north and remain out at sea, but we’ll be tracking it closely.