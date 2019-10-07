Tracking A Wet Start To The Workweek

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- Isolated showers and storms will linger Monday evening and wrap up after sunset. Overnight temps will be in the mid 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day as a cold front moves into the Tampa Bay area. The rain chance will go up to 50% during the afternoon and evening hours. High temps will reach up to the mid 80s during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday the rain chance will linger at 40% with the frontal boundary working its way south. Highs will still only be in the mid 80s with extra clouds around.

Look for much drier air to move in by Thursday.