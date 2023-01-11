TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a chilly morning, temperatures warm quickly today. We’ll reach the mid 70s for most of the Tampa Bay area. Bright sunshine and low humidity should make it feel pleasant.

It won’t be quite as chilly tomorrow morning, but you may still want a jacket with morning temperatures in the 50s. Tomorrow afternoon will be warmer as winds switch out of the south. Highs should make it into the mid-upper 70s. Clouds begin to increase tomorrow evening ahead of the next cold front.

That front passes Friday morning with a line of showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance will increase to 70% before midday. After the front passes, the skies clear out, and the temperatures drop in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid-upper 60s, but we’ll be in the 50s in the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the mid 40s.

It stays cool, sunny and breezy all day on Saturday. Highs should only be in the upper 50s. Keep the coat with you all day. Saturday night’s lows will be even cooler in the upper 30s to low 40s.

We will be slightly warmer Sunday afternoon in the mid 60s, but that’s still below average. The warming trend continues next week as we get back into the mid-upper 70s.