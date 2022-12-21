TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The rain ends early this morning as one storm system passes over Florida. Clouds linger around through the day, but temperatures still reach the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be the warmest day we see for awhile with highs in the low-mid 70s. Watch for a few scattered afternoon and evening showers tomorrow. The rain chance is 60%.

A strong cold front passes Friday morning, so we will get a few showers, but the big impact from that front is a blast of cold air like we haven’t seen in a long time. Temperatures drop during the day Friday, so we start in the mid 60s, and we’ll be in the mid 50s by the afternoon.

By the time we wake up on Saturday, temperatures will be in the mid 30s. Some parts of the Tampa Bay area may get into the 20s.

It stays cool all day on Christmas Eve with highs only in the upper 40s, and we need to keep our Christmas sweaters ready for Christmas Day as well.

Almost all of the Tampa Bay area starts out near or below freezing. Extra clouds linger around on Christmas, so highs stay in the upper 40s once again. When you add in the cool breeze, it may only feel like the low 40s.

We gradually get warmer next week, but we stay below average.