TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- There will be mostly dry conditions Friday night with temps dropping into the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs reaching back up to around 90 degrees. The rain chance is very low, with just a slight chance for our southern areas.

Sunday it will feel even less humid with highs near 90 degrees. There is no chance of rain at all.

Next week the dry trend looks to continue!