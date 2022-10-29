TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s a rather warm start to the weekend for this time of year, there’s also dense patchy fog settling in across the Tampa Bay area. The fog should lift by mid-morning, and we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds for the rest of the day.

Temperatures will be above average with highs near 87 degrees, and there is a 20% rain chance for a few isolated showers mainly east of I-75 this afternoon and evening. Any showers will diminish tonight and temperatures will drop to around 70°.

It’ll be another warm, humid Sunday afternoon with a high near 87° and a 10% rain chance for a few isolated showers in the afternoon.

The trick or treat forecast is a warm one this year as well with temperatures in the afternoon in the mid-80s but they’ll be falling into the upper 70s and low 80s for trick-or-treaters. It should be mostly dry but there is a 10% rain chance for a stray sprinkle in the evening.

The rest of the week will remain rather quiet with temperatures slowly dropping into the mid 80s by the end of the week and a slight drop in dew points after Thursday.

We’re still tracking a couple of areas of possible development in the tropics. One area near Bermuda has a low chance of developing over the next 5 days. It is moving away from the United States and we are not concerned about this one.

The second area is in the Eastern Caribbean and moving west over warm waters. The National Hurricane Center gives it a 70% chance of developing through the next 5 days. The forecast models keep this system on a westerly track into Central America and South of the United States, but we will continue to watch it for any changes.