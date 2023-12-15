TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A storm system developing in the Gulf of Mexico is heading toward the state, and it will increase our chance for rain, thunderstorms and even severe weather.

REST OF TODAY: Cloudy skies and gusty winds will continue, but rain chances remain slim. Rain starts to spread north tonight, and a few showers are possible. Most of your Friday evening plans should be rain-free.

SATURDAY MORNING: Scattered showers arrive around daybreak, but you may have enough breaks in the rain to walk the dog or secure some holiday decorations before the widespread rain arrives.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON: Relentless rain and heavy downpours expected through the afternoon and into the evening. Rainfall totals start add up as the constant rain continues. Strong winds continue along with the rain.

SATURDAY EVENING AND OVERNIGHT: The worst of the weather is expected after sunset. Wind gusts could reach 45-55 mph as the area of low pressure crosses the state. This is also the time we have the highest potential for severe weather. Damaging wind gusts are the biggest threat, but isolated tornadoes are possible as well. Make sure to stay weather aware during the overnight hours through Sunday morning.

Although brief, localized flooding will be possible throughout the event, our area needs the rain. Widespread rain totals will be one to three inches with localized higher amounts.

SUNDAY MORNING: The storms begin to taper off around sunrise Sunday, but it remains windy with gusts 25-35 mph. The wind direction will come from the Gulf of Mexico and create the threat for higher than normal tides. Coastal flooding is likely in spots during high tide early Sunday morning. If you live right along the water, keep an eye on the rising water.

Colder air arrives Sunday night and sticks around through much of next week.