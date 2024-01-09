TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We start out the day warm and windy as the strong cold front heads through the Gulf of Mexico.

EARLY AFTERNOON: The intense line of storms arrives in Citrus, Hernando and Pasco counties. The leading edge of the the storms is the most likely place to get the damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

MID AFTERNOON: The line of storms has pushed into Pinellas, Hillsborough and Polk counties. The line should not weaken much, so the threats remain the same with wind gusts 60-80 mph and a few tornadoes.

LATE AFTERNOON: The line of storms pushes south of I-4 into Manatee, Sarasota, Hardee and Highlands counties. The storms are still expected to be strong to severe when they reach these communities.

TONIGHT: The rain tapers off and some cooler and drier air arrives. Lows will be in the mid 50s.

We are cooler and drier for Wednesday with highs only in the mid 60s, but that doesn’t last long.

A few light showers develop late on Thursday ahead of the next cold front that will pass late Friday into Saturday morning. It does not look like this system will be as intense.

The El Nino pattern remains active, and we’re already looking at another front arriving late Monday into Tuesday.