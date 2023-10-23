TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Other than some thin clouds streaming across the sky at times today, it will be quite comfortable.

Highs reach the mid to upper 80s, and the humidity remains comfortable.

You’ll notice a stronger breeze tomorrow coming from the east. That breeze pulls some moisture off the Atlantic Ocean, and there may be a few spotty, light showers that push across the state. It’s just a 10% chance of rain, and any showers that pass over you will be quick.

It’s similar for Wednesday with gusty winds and the 10% chance of a quick shower. Highs stay in the mid-upper 80s.

It won’t be quite as gusty for the end of the week. While the humidity will be slightly higher, it will still be comfortable. We add in just a 20% chance of an afternoon shower Friday and Saturday.