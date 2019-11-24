Thanksgiving travel: 3 storm systems to impact US this week

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Traveling this Thanksgiving along with the 55 million other Americans (according to AAA)? The weather will likely have an impact throughout the week across the United States.

Multiple storm systems are forecast to move from west to east across the United States over the next 8 days. Travel will likely be affected.

Sunday: The first system is moving through into New England today bringing a mixture of snow and rain. This may cause air travel delays and will likely cause delays for travelers who are driving.

Sunday, November 24th Forecast Rain/Snow

Monday: Relatively quiet for most but snow is expected over the Pacific Northwest and down through the Rocky Mountains.

Monday, November 25th Forecast Rain/Snow

Tuesday: The system that brought snow to the Rockies Monday will intensify and move northeast into the Central and Northern Plains. Snow will continue over the Rockies and begin to fall in Wyoming, Nebraska, parts of Kansas, Iowa and South Dakota. Rain and thunderstorms will line up from Illinois down south through Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and western Tennessee.

The next system also begins to move ashore in Oregon and northern California with a mix of snow and rain.

Tuesday, November 26th Forecast Rain/Snow

Wednesday: The system over the Plains strengthens further and moves into the upper Midwest. This will bring a mix of snow and rain to the north while dragging a cold front through the south. Thunderstorms will continue to push east through Ohio & Indiana down through Mississippi and Alabama.

The system out west strengthens and brings more snow to the Rockies and rain through Central and Northern California. Another system will move north into the southwest and bring rain and snow to parts of West Texas and the Four Corners.

Wednesday, November 27th Forecast Rain/Snow

Thanksgiving day: The two systems out west will begin to merge while the Midwest storm system moves into the Northeast. The Northeast should expect another mix of rain and snow.

The merging systems out west will bring a widespread mix of weather to many. Snow in the Rockies and through the Central to Northern Plains. Rain will continue farther south in Oklahoma and Texas to out west in California.

Thursday, November 28th Forecast Rain/Snow

Friday and into the weekend: The merged system out west slowly moves east across the center of the country and strengthens. This will bring the biggest travel concerns of the week as travelers head back home. Snow, rain sleet and possibly even stronger storms are expected from the Plains into the Midwest and down through the Ohio, Tennessee and Mississippi Valleys.

Friday, November 29th Forecast Rain/Snow

Saturday, November 30th Forecast Rain/Snow

Sunday, December 1st Forecast Rain/Snow

