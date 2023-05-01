TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mostly sunny all day as temperatures climb into the low 80s. That’s below average for the first day of May, and humidity stays lows as well.

It also stays breezy today, so be careful if you’re taking the boat out.

The sunny and dry weather continues tomorrow with highs in the low 80s. Even drier air arrives Wednesday as winds start coming from the north. It’ll be a few degrees cooler overnight.

We get warmer for the end of the week with highs in the upper 80s.

A few spotty showers are possible this weekend with higher humidity as well.