TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The early fall-like weather sticks around this weekend. Temperatures are most comfortable in the early mornings and late evenings.

Temperatures in the upper 60s this morning will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. We’ll see abundant sunshine throughout the day with just a few clouds developing. Rain chances are less than a 10% with dry conditions continuing.

It’ll be nice this evening with temps dropping into the upper 60s again tonight. We’ll be back in the mid to upper-80s tomorrow afternoon with a lot of sunshine. The Bucs game at Raymond James Stadium should feel very nice with temperatures dropping into the upper 70s.

The dry and mild weather will be here with little changes through next week. A slight uptick in moisture will introduce a 10 and 20% rain chance late next week but overall, the every day afternoon thunderstorms will likely not return for some time.

Ian is now post-tropical and will dissipate soon. The rest of the tropics have quieted down somewhat. We are tracking one tropical wave that came off the coast of Africa yesterday. It has a high chance of developing over the next five days and we’ll be watching it. The rest of the tropics are quiet.