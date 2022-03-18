TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Friday! We are warming quickly today under sunny skies. Expect temperatures to soar through the 70s and into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon. A decent afternoon sea breeze builds this afternoon, keeping our coastline cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Today will be a tad more humid than yesterday and a few shower sand storms will fire up between 6-8 p.m. this evening over our inland-most areas, primarily Eastern Polk and Highlands counties. Our southwesterly breeze will drive them further east, out of our area during the evening.

Temperatures will be mild this evening, cooling slowly down through the 70s under mostly clear skies.

Saturday starts off around 70° and sunny. During the day few clouds will move in, making for partly cloudy skies. There is an isolated chance for s few stray showers, especially later in the day and into the evening hours. A weak cold front will drift towards us Saturday night, increasing our chance for showers.

Sunday we may see a few showers as the weak front pushes through. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to begin the day and we will be mild, only topping out around 79°.

We won’t see much of a cool down from the front, but drier, slightly cooler air moves in Sunday night, allowing for a cool and crisp start on Monday with temperatures in the upper 50s.

Monday we will enjoy low humidity, sunny skies, and mild temperatures warming into the mid 80s.

Tuesday we will sense the humidity beginning to creep back up and temperature s will warm up impressively. Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon we expect to climb into the upper 80s, potentially challenging our high temperature records on both days.

The next front heads our way by the end of next week, with good chances for showers and slightly cooler temperatures. The best chance for rain next week looks to be on Thursday.