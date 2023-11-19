TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although there is some patchy fog out there this morning, it will give way to a gorgeous afternoon with abundant sunshine.

Temperatures will warm into the low 80s this afternoon. It will stay dry and it will feel comfortable with low humidity. The dry and warm but comfortable conditions continue through Monday before unsettled weather returns.

A cold front will arrive Wednesday with showers and a few thunderstorms. It will be windy and humid.

If the front passes all the way through, Thanksgiving will end up being on the chilly side but dry and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. There is lower confidence in this longer range forecast right now, so it could change.

The unsettled pattern could continue into next weekend with yet another storm system developing Friday and passing across the southeast over the weekend.