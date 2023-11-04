TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A weak cold front continues to push south through the state today. Behind the front, humidity drops even lower for tomorrow.

It’ll start out a little chilly Sunday morning, and the sun will rise “earlier” with the time change. Sunrise is 6:44 am, and it’ll set Sunday evening at 5:43 pm.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s with bright sunshine and a cool breeze from the north. Wind gusts reach 15-20 mph, so it will be a little choppy for boaters Sunday.

After another cool start to Monday, we reach the low 80s once again in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Humidity remains comfortable.

While the humidity gradually increases through next week, rain chances stay slim, and highs reach the mid 80s each day.