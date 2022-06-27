TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Classic Florida weather will be in place all week. That means morning sunshine, highs in the low-mid 90s, and afternoon storms.

The storms that develop after 3pm will push toward the Gulf of Mexico, and the strongest storms of the day will be near the coast around sunset. Then the storms push into the Gulf and quickly fade away as it begins to cool.

The overall rain chance is 40% today, tomorrow and Wednesday. Each day the strongest storms come late in the day and near the coast.

The rain chance increases to 50% Thursday and Friday, and it goes up to 60% this week. Even as the coverage of the storms increases, the timing stays the same. Most of the storms will be after 3pm and will continue until sunset.

No relief from the heat until the storms arrive. Highs reach the low to mid 90s every day.

In the tropics, there’s a strong tropical wave that will likely develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm, but the heat dome that’s gripping the southeast will also keep the system well to our south.

