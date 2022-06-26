TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Expect a very average summer day with hot afternoon highs and storms developing after 1 or 2 p.m. It’s quiet this morning though with clear skies and comfortable temperatures. Abundant Sunshine will warm temperatures up fast with highs near 93°.

Rain chances increase to a 40% for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon that will generally drift toward the coast this evening. Storms diminish after sunset and skies will clear out, temperatures drop into the mid to upper 70s for Monday morning.

The same pattern will be in place through Wednesday with a slight uptick in rain chances toward the end of the week.

The National Hurricane Center is still tracking two areas of possible development in the tropics. The closest one to home has a low chance of developing as an area of low pressure moves toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. It has a near zero chance of developing over the next two days and a 20% chance of developing over the next five. This will drift away from Florida but could bring a fair amount of rain fall to parts of Texas and Louisiana.

The second area is a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic. The tropical wave is moving into an area with environmental conditions that appear conducive for further development and a tropical depression is likely to form during the early to middle part of this week.

The wave will continue to move west at 15 to 20 mph into the Caribbean Sea by the middle of the week. There’s a 40% chance of development in the next 48 hours and a 70% chance in the next 5 days. Most forecast models continue to keep invest 94 l south of the Tampa Bay area.