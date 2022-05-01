TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday’s rain left temperatures pleasant to start Sunday morning. Although it’s dry and comfortable right now, temperatures warm up fast through the morning hours and highs will be in the upper 80s.

It will be another humid day with a mixture of sun and clouds up until about 2:00.

After that a few spotty storms will develop along both the east and west coast sea breeze. Storms will march inland and increase in coverage through about 7:00 p.m. Storms will wind down after that and it will be a dry night.

It’ll be another pleasant start Monday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s but it warms up fast and will be close to 90° Monday afternoon. Some slightly drier air makes its way in limiting the storm coverage Monday afternoon with rain chances at just a 30%.

We’ll see afternoon storms each day with varying coverage through the rest of the week. Temperatures will remain warm and on the humid side, close to 90° each day.