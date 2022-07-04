TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Happy Fourth of July! It’s a dry and mild morning across the entire Tampa Bay area. Skies will be mostly sunny this morning and temperatures will warm up quickly with highs near 91°.

Rain chances will increase to a 60% for scattered showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon and early this evening.

By 9:00 p.m. when many firework shows will kickoff, rain chances will decrease to a 30% for just a few storms lingering across the area. Most of the afternoon activity will be well on its way to winding down. All rain will dissipate overnight, skies will clear and temperatures will drop into the upper 70s for Tuesday morning.

It’ll be another summer like day with highs near 92 degrees Tuesday afternoon, with a 60% rain chance.

Rain chances will decrease slightly toward the end of the week with some slightly drier air moving in but it will still be hot with highs in the low to mid-90s. By the end of the week we could start to see a few morning showers along the coast.

The tropics have quieted down with no new tropical development expected over the next 5 days and no current tropical activity in the Atlantic.