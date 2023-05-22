TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Higher rain chances are expected each day this week with the heaviest and most widespread rain in the late afternoon and evening.

Some strong gusty winds may develop with a few of these downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has placed inland areas in a Level 1 threat for severe storms.

A similar pattern is in place for the next few days. The first showers develop near the coast around midday, and the heaviest and strongest storms will be farther inland later in the day.

This pattern changes for the weekend. An area of low pressure gets stronger off Florida’s east coast. With the counter-clockwise winds around that low, drier air gets pulled into the state.

Rain chances drop significantly over the Memorial Day Weekend. We’ll even notice slightly less humid conditions as well.

With the drier air, it will be quite warm in the afternoons with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

While hurricane season doesn’t start for another few days, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area that has a 10% chance of developing as it drifts north. It should be no concern for Florida.