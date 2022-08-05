TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It stays mostly sunny and hot through the middle of the afternoon. Then, storms will start to develop.

Rain chances increase to 60% by 5pm, and the storms push toward the Gulf of Mexico. If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll want to get inside before sunset.

Before the storms form, temperatures reach the mid 90s, just below record highs for today.

The late-day storm pattern continues through the weekend. Most of the rain will be after 2pm and the strongest storms will be near the coast in the early evening.

Highs will be in the low to mid 90s Saturday and Sunday with 60% and 70% rain chances.

Afternoon and evening storms continue through the middle of next week. After that, an onshore wind pattern develops, and we see showers starting earlier in the day. That pattern also helps bring highs back into the low 90s.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.