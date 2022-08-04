TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We are heading into a pattern of mostly late-day storms that push toward the Gulf of Mexico.

Today’s rain chance is 50% with a few of those showers east of I-75 in the middle to late afternoon, but the strongest storms will push toward the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. Watch for heavy downpours during the evening commute.

Before the storms arrive, it heats up quickly. Highs reach the mid 90s with heat index 102-106.

This pattern continues through the weekend. Each day expect dry and hot conditions during the afternoon, and the evening storms will produce lots of lightning, heavy rain, and gusty wind.

Rain chances increase to 60% tomorrow and Saturday, and we go to a 70% chance of those late day storms Sunday and Monday.

We remain in this pattern until the middle and end of next week when showers may start developing earlier in the day.

There will be no break from the intense summer heat. Highs stay in the low to mid 90s through next week

