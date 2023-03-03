TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect stronger wind gusts through the day today as a weakening front approaches the Tampa Bay area.

It will be quite warm with highs in the mid 80s, close to the record of 85 last reached in 2015 at the Tampa International Airport.

The front slowly sinks south tomorrow, and rain chances increase to 30%. Certainly no need to cancel outdoor plans, but a passing shower is possible. It stays warm and gusty with highs in the low-mid 80s. It’s a busy weekend across Tampa Bay with the Strawberry Festival, Gasparilla Arts Festival, St. Pete Grand Prix, Spring Training games, and more

The rain chance increases to 40% on Sunday, especially for areas south of I-4. The front lingers across the state, and it’s still warm in the low-mid 80s.

We’ll keep a 30% rain chance in the forecast Monday as the front begins to dissipate. Highs remain in the low mid 80s through the middle of next week.

Looking long range, a stronger front may arrive late Friday.