TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As Nicole gets closer to Florida’s east coast, our winds increase through the day. We’ll get rounds of rain wrapping around the tropical system, so it won’t rain all day. There’s a 60% chance of passing downpours especially this afternoon and evening.

The clouds and rain hold highs in the mid 70s this afternoon. Rain increases as Nicole makes landfall and begins to track to the northwest through the state by Thursday morning.

Rainy and windy conditions expected from morning to evening on Thursday. Rainfall totals should reach 3-4 inches in most spots, and slightly higher in some inland areas.

Nicole is to our north on Friday, but it’ll still be quite windy. Those winds will come out of the west and off the Gulf of Mexico, and they’ll potentially lead to higher-than-normal tides for areas north of Tampa Bay.

Finally, a cold front passes Saturday and helps clear out the rain. It should be cooler for Sunday and Monday.

