TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Although the weekend won’t be a washout, two final rounds of rain will come through with the possibility of strong to severe thunderstorms as well.

It will be dry, warm and breezy this morning and for the first half of the afternoon. Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and it will feel more like the upper 90s with the added humidity. It’ll be breezy even outside and before the showers and thunderstorms arrive this afternoon.

Storms will approach the coastline from the golf of Mexico after 2:00 p.m. there is a slight risk for severe weather, meaning a few of the storms have the potential to be severe. The main hazards would be strong, damaging winds but a brief tornado cannot be ruled out.

This round of rain will push inland through the evening and there will be a break in the rain for the middle of the overnight hours. The final round of rain will arrive before sunrise Sunday with showers and thunderstorms moving in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will be a cold front that will pass all the way through and storms will wind down before noon Sunday.

Cooler and drier air will filter in Sunday afternoon so winds will stay quite gusty but it will be dry in the afternoon. Temperatures will only get into the upper 70s Sunday afternoon despite the sunshine returning.

Behind the front lower humidity will arrive and slightly cooler air settles in for the beginning of the work week. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning will begin in the mid 60s and feel refreshing. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. Mugginess returns by the end of the week but it stays mostly dry.