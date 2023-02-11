TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A complex storm system is moving across the state this weekend keeping rain chances in the forecast. There was a round of storms early this morning along the nature coast and a few showers will remain possible through the morning hours.

A better chance for a round of storms will come in this afternoon and evening moving in off the Gulf of Mexico. A few of these storms could be strong with the potential for gusty winds and a low threat for an isolated tornado. The strong storm threat will end by midnight with a few showers lingering through Sunday morning.

Even outside of the rain today, winds will be gusty, we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds and temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Winds will stay quite gusty on Sunday but it will be much cooler with highs only in the 60s despite more sunshine in the afternoon.

It will stay cool on Monday with highs in the upper 60s. There will be one more chilly start Tuesday morning before temperatures begin to warm up for the rest of the week.

Another cold front will move through on Friday with a chance for showers and storms and cool us off for next weekend.