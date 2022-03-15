Strong storms arrive late today and tonight

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Humidity and clouds are already increasing this morning, but the forecast remains dry through lunchtime. It will be warm this afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

If you have plans to be outside today, make sure you head inside before sunset. Storm chances increase significantly after 5pm. We go to a 70% chance this evening and an 80% chance overnight.

While our overall threat for severe thunderstorms is low, we could get some strong, damaging wind gusts. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but it is a low threat.

Passing showers will continue throughout the day tomorrow. It won’t rain all day tomorrow, but you could get multiple downpours. Highs will still be in the upper 70s.

The luck of the Irish is with us for St. Patrick’s Day because the weather looks great. Mostly sunny skies and slightly less humid. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

Our next rain chance is this weekend, but it won’t be a washout on either Saturday or Sunday. Highs remain in the low 80s.