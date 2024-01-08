TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Expect some extra clouds around during the day as temperatures climb into the upper 60s. That’s below average, but it’s a nice warm-up from the chilly morning.

A few spotty showers are possible today as a warm front lifts over us. The rain chance is 30%. The warm front is connected to a strong storm system that arrives tomorrow.

Tuesday starts out dry and windy, and the line of powerful storms arrives in the afternoon and evening. There is a significant threat of damaging wind gusts, but we also have the chance for an isolated tornado. Hail is even a small threat.

A strong onshore wind behind the front may cause coastal flooding in areas near the coast as the water from the Gulf of Mexico piles up at the shore.

We are cooler and drier for Wednesday, but we’re already tracking the next cold front. It does not look like this one will be as strong as it arrives Friday and passes early Saturday morning.