TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A strong cold front will pass through the area today. It’s mild and mostly cloudy this morning and a few showers are possible today.

Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day and temperatures will still be mild this afternoon with highs up near 80°. Winds will pick up later this evening out of the north and bring in the colder air tonight.

Temperatures will drop all the way into the 40s up along the Nature Coast and mid-50s everywhere else by Wednesday morning. There will still be clouds in the sky overnight and to begin Wednesday but they should clear out by midday.

Despite seeing sunshine Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will only top out in the upper 60s and low 70s. It will stay breezy and cool all day.

Temperatures Wednesday night will drop even cooler back into the 40s for the Nature Coast and in the low-50s everywhere else.

It will be a gradual warm up from there on out with highs Thursday afternoon in the mid-70s. We’ll have one more morning in the 50s on Friday and temperatures will be back in the low to mid 80s over the weekend.

It should stay mostly dry for the next 5 days or so with very dry air in place behind the front.