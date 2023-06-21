Storms will be scattered across the Tampa Bay area this morning so have that umbrella on hand. Rain chances will stay at a 50 to 60% throughout the day for several rounds of rain possible. However, most of the rain will push inland this afternoon and evening.

It will not rain all day. Outside of any thunderstorms, it will be warm and breezy with highs in the upper 80s. A few spotty storms will be possible overnight with rain chances increasing to a 50% again on Thursday.

Several rounds of rain will be possible between now and the weekend but it will be hard to pinpoint the exact timing of each round. It does look like over the weekend, the rain chances will be mainly in the afternoon.

The tropics remain busy with Tropical Storm Bret continuing to move toward the Caribbean Sea. However, as it enters the central Caribbean it is forecast to weaken and dissipate by this weekend.

The tropical wave behind Bret still has a high chance of developing into a tropical depression or a tropical storm. Forecast models continue to curve this storm north before reaching the Caribbean or the United States.

Currently, neither storm looks to pose a threat to the Tampa Bay area.