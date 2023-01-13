TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A line of showers and thunderstorms pushes south through the Tampa Bay area early this morning.

The storms will exit to the south by 10am, and the cooler air rushes in behind a cold front. The warmest time of the day will be between 11am and noon when we’re in the mid 60s.

After that, skies gradually clear out, and we’ll feel a strong wind from the northwest. Temperatures fall rapidly into the 50s, and the breeze makes it feel even cooler.

You’ll need a coat or jacket if you’re heading out this evening. By the time we wake up on Saturday morning, temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s. A few spots may be in the 30s.

The cool breeze continues all day Saturday, so even with lots of sunshine, highs stay in the mid 50s. Keep that jacket and the sunglasses with you all day.

The coldest night will be Saturday night into Sunday morning. Most of us will be in the 30s. It won’t be as windy on Sunday, but we stay cool. Highs only reach near 60 degrees.

The warming trend starts on MLK, Jr. Day. We’re in the 40s in the morning, and temperatures climb into the upper 60s. You’ll still need a jacket for the Bucs game Monday night.

We are back in the 70s for the rest of the week. The next rain chance doesn’t come until Friday.