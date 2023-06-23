TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Showers and thunderstorms are possible along and north of I-4 this morning. The rest of the area will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy to start Friday. Most of the storms will diminish by midday before scattered showers and thunderstorms redevelop mainly east of I-75 later this afternoon and this evening.

Outside of the rain it will be exceptionally humid with highs and the low 90s and feels like temperatures up to 105 degrees. Tonight will be mainly dry and warm with low temps in the upper 70s.

This weekend will feature lower arrange chances and look more like our typical summer pattern. Saturday and Sunday will start out dry with some patchy clouds. Temperatures warm into the low to mid 90s across the area and rain chances will increase in the afternoon.

It’s a 40% chance on Saturday and a 30% chance on Sunday for mainly inland storms each day.

Rain chances stay lower on Monday before increasing to a 40% for Tuesday and Wednesday again. Late next week looks to be even hotter with highs in the mid 90s.

The National Hurricane Center is now tracking two tropical storms. Tropical Storm Brett has moved into the Eastern Caribbean and is forecast to dissipate this weekend.

Tropical Storm Cindy formed late Thursday. It is forecast to be get stronger as it moves northwest, staying the north of the Caribbean islands this weekend. The official forecast calls for it to be downgraded into a tropical depression as it moves well east of the Bahamas by next week.

Neither of these systems pose a threat to the Tampa Bay area but it is a reminder that it is hurricane season.