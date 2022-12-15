TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Stay weather aware throughout the day as a strong line of thunderstorms heads south through the Tampa Bay area today.

Download the Max Defender 8 Weather App to check the radar and get alerts for any strong storms.

The storms start just after sunrise in Citrus and Hernando counties. Most of us will be able to get to work and school rain-free, but bring the rain gear with you for later.

The line of storms pushes south and will be near the I-4 corridor by lunchtime. These storms have the potential to bring heavy downpours, frequent lightning and strong gusty winds. An isolated severe thunderstorm with winds higher than 60 mph or even a short-lived tornado is possible.

Thankfully, this system is much weaker than when it went through the rest of the Southeast and caused multiple strong tornadoes.

Once the front passes tonight, it will be cooler and drier for Friday. Highs will only be in the upper 60s. Grab a coat for Friday night. Temps fall through the 60s in the evening, and we wake up to the low 50s by Saturday morning.

Clouds increase during the day Saturday, and a few showers are possible in the evening. The rain lingers around Saturday night and ends Sunday morning. You might need your winter coat for Sunday afternoon with highs only in the low 60s.

We are in an active weather pattern with another system expected to bring more rain Tuesday night into Wednesday.