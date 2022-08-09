TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly through the morning with lots of sunshine. By the afternoon, storms start to develop, and the downpours increase into the evening.

We have a 60% chance for storms today with highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values should be 102-106 before the rain forms.

The evening rain slowly dissipates after sunset, and temperatures drop into the mid-upper 70s tonight.

Some drier air arrives tomorrow, and it will limit the number of thunderstorms each day. The rain chance drops to 40% tomorrow with highs still in the mid 90s.

The lowest rain chance will be Thursday and Friday at just 30%. That’s quite low for August, which is our rainiest month of the year. It stays hot in the mid 90s with fewer showers around.

Once we get into the weekend, rain chances increase again, and some of the showers will be earlier in the day. That will help keep highs in the low 90s.

We are still tracking one tropical wave with a 40% chance of developing into a tropical depression or storm in the next five days. This system should stay out to sea.

