TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)- After record heat on Monday afternoon more record high temps are possible on Tuesday.

Overnight temps will stay very warm and muggy in the mid 70s. Tuesday will be sunny in the morning with afternoon clouds building. The storm chance is 30% with the rain developing and pushing toward the coast. Highs will be near 90 again.

Wednesday’s forecast is very similar. Highs will be in the upper 80s approaching 90 degrees and the rain chance will go up to 30%.