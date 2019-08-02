Stormteam 8 Forecast: 50% Storm Chance For Saturday

TAMPA, Fla (WFLA)- Friday evening’s storms will wrap up after sunset and it will be partly to mostly cloudy overnight with temps in the mid 70s.

Saturday morning there is a slight chance of rain near the coast. The storm chances will increase by midday and then the storms will push more inland into the evening hours. The rain chance is 50% with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

Sunday will be drier with drier air aloft moving into the northern portions of our viewing area. The rain chance drops to 40% with the best rain chances south of I-4. Highs will be near 90.

Monday the drier trend continues with isolated storms and only a 30% chance of rain.