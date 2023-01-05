TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front pushes from north to south through the Tampa Bay area today. Along that front, we’ll have pockets of heavy downpours.

Those downpours start north of I-4 this morning, and they will be south of I-4 by the afternoon. Once the front passes, winds shift out of the northwest and help bring in cooler air.

Highs reach the mid 70s around midday today, and temperatures fall through the afternoon. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s.

It should be a bright, sunny and cool day tomorrow. Highs stay in the upper 60s, which is slightly below average for early January. The chilliest night will be Friday night into Saturday morning with most areas dropping into the 40s.

Make some plans to get outside this weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday. With low humidity and lots of sunshine, it should be quite pleasant.

The next chance for rain comes Tuesday with another weak front.