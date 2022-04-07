TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A cold front is pushing south into the Tampa Bay area today. Along and ahead of that front will be showers and thunderstorms.

Before storms make it to your community, it will be muggy and gusty. Highs reach the low 80s.

The system will move slowly. It starts in Citrus and Hernando counties this morning and doesn’t make it south of I-4 until the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms may produce gusts of damaging winds and small hail. Our tornado threat is low, but an isolated quick one could spin up.

Once the front makes it to our south this evening, it will clear out quickly tonight. It cools off overnight as well. We will wake up on Friday in the upper 50s and low 60s.

The humidity will be quite low tomorrow with a cool breeze from the northwest. Highs only reach the low 70s, which is about 10 degrees below average despite plenty of sunshine.

This weekend will be perfect for being outside. It’ll still be a little breezy on Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Sunday brings lighter winds and bright blue sky. Humidity stays low all weekend. We hope to see you at the Outdoors Expo and Boat Show at Armature Works!

Enjoy the cooler air because next week temperatures rebound quickly. We’ll be back in the upper 80s by Tuesday.