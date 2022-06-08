TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our hot and humid weather pattern continues today with highs in the low 90s and heat index near 100.

The overall rain chance is 30%, but the storms will start early in the afternoon near I-75 and spread inland into the evening. The highest coverage of rain will be in the center of the state late in the day.

Fewer storms are expected Thursday with highs back in the low 90s. The few storms that do form will still push inland in the afternoon and evening.

A weak cold front pushes south by the end of the week. The front stays well to our north, but it helps to increase the moisture in the atmosphere. Rain chances increase to 40% Friday and 50% Saturday and Sunday.

The showers start earlier in the day as well, so afternoon highs won’t be quite as toasty.

Next week looks like typical summer weather with 40% chances of late-day storms and highs in the low 90s.