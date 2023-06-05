TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Temperatures climb quickly this morning with lots of sunshine. Highs reach the upper 80s with a nice breeze from the northeast

The first showers start east of I-75 and push toward the coast during the day. The heaviest and most widespread rain will be west of I-75 this evening.

Some less humid air settles in for tomorrow with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Fewer showers develop with the drier air. The rain chance is just 20%.

We keep the rain chance at 20% Wednesday, but it will feel different. Winds start coming off the Gulf of Mexico, and this onshore wind pattern brings in higher humidity. The few showers that do form will push inland and over to the east coast.

It’ll stay quite muggy for the end of the week with spotty afternoon storms forming.