TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – We may see a few showers develop along the coast before midday today. An onshore wind pattern is setting up for just one day.

The storms increase in coverage and intensity as they drift east of I-75 by the evening.

It stays hot and humid all day with highs in the low 90s and heat index values 102-106.

The wind pattern shifts back tomorrow, so the strongest and most widespread storms will push toward I-75 and the Gulf of Mexico in the evening. The rain chance increases to 60% with highs in the low 90s.

We go back to a 50% rain chance Thursday and Friday, and the most likely time to see the storms will be late in the day as the storms push toward the coast.

For the weekend, we continue a typical summer storm pattern with 60% chances each day, mainly after 3pm. Highs will also stay in the low to mid 90s.

The tropics continue to stay quiet with no development expected in the next five days.

