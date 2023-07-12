TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Watch for a stray shower or two north of I-4 this morning, but most of the storms spread inland this afternoon.

The rain chance is lowest farther south today, and that is also where it will be the hottest with temperatures in the low-mid 90s.

The rain chance drops to 30% Thursday and Friday, and most of the storms that form will quickly push east of I-75. The coastal communities stay mostly dry.

It remains warmer than average into the weekend, with highs reaching the mid 90s in many spots.

The best rain chances remain in inland areas into early next week, but there is a potential pattern change after that that could increase our late-day rain chances.

In the tropics, we have one area of potential development, but it’s heading away from the U.S.