TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Overall, today’s rain chance is lower than the past few days at just 30%. A few spotty showers may form this morning, but most of the rain pushes east of I-75 this afternoon. Evening rain tapers off before sunset.

It will be a steamy day with highs in the low 90s, and heat index values reach 100+ for several hours.

The rain pattern changes slightly tomorrow. The first showers form west of I-75 around midday as the sea breeze develops off the Gulf of Mexico. Late in the afternoon, watch for some stronger storms in the center of the state where the sea breeze collides with the breeze from the Atlantic.

Expect an even hotter day tomorrow with highs in the low-mid 90s.

A tropical wave just off Florida’s east coast will enhance the rain chances for the end of the week. The storms that form in the afternoon will head toward the Gulf of Mexico, and that will hopefully bring some drought relief to the coastline.

Rain chances increase to 60% Friday and Saturday with the tropical moisture around.

In the tropics, there is the tropical wave off Florida’s coast, but it only has a 20% chance of developing. The other tropical wave has just a 10% chance.