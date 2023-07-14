TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s another hot and steamy day with highs in the low 90s. Heat index will be 102-106 this afternoon.

We’ll see a few showers pop-up just before lunchtime near I-75, and as the afternoon progresses, those storms push farther inland. The heaviest rain will be in Polk and Highlands county once again. The rain tapers of around sunset.

Temperatures stay above average this weekend, reaching the mid 90s Saturday and the low-mid 90s Sunday.

Watch for a few afternoon showers and storms each day. The rain chance actually drops to 30% Sunday.

We bring the rain chance back to 50% Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Again, most of these storms will be in the afternoon.

No break in the heat and humidity. Highs remain above average through next week.

In the tropics, one tropical wave will likely become a tropical depression or storm. Thankfully, it’s way out in the Atlantic, and it shouldn’t impact anyone. The next name on the list is Don.