TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The wind pattern continues to come from the Gulf of Mexico, so it feels extra humid. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values 103-108.

The first showers develop around midday, and the heaviest rain will be east of I-75. The rain tapers off quickly around sunset.

A few more showers form tomorrow, so we raise the rain chance to 40%, but the pattern remains the same. Just a couple of showers expected around lunchtime, and those will be closer to the coast. Once again, the heaviest rain will be inland later in the day.

We keep the rain chance at 40% Saturday and drop it slightly to 30% Sunday. Both days will be hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

Rain chances may increase slightly toward the end of next week as our wind pattern returns to the southeast flow. That may keep a few more of the evening downpours in our area.