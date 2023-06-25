Evening showers will wind down around 10 pm giving way to a few patchy clouds overnight. It will be warm and muggy with lows dropping into the upper 70s.

Monday’s weather will be very similar with showers forming along I-75 around lunchtime and eventually move inland late in the day. Highs will rise to the low and mid 90s with feels like temps around 100 degrees.

There won’t be much rain at all Tuesday, but as another front sags into the panhandle rain chances increase Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday looks to be relatively dry once again before the upper level winds shift bringing afternoon and evening storms to the coast Saturday and Sunday. Highs all week will be in the mid 90s with lows in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees.