TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – For most kids, today is the first day of school. It should be mild and dry as you head into that first class.

Temperatures heat up quickly. Highs reach the mid 90s, and it’ll feel like 102-106. Try to stay hydrated all day.

The first showers of the day start to form in the middle of the afternoon, but they increase in coverage by the early evening. Some of the heaviest downpours will be late in the day, and the rain may linger until midnight in spots.

Saharan dust settles in tomorrow, and it will limit the number of storms that form. Our rain chance drops to 30% in the afternoon. We will definitely feel hot without as much rain. Highs will be in the mid 90s again.

We’ll get some late afternoon and evening storms Friday, so the rain chance goes back up to 40%.

A stalled cold front just north of Florida will change our wind pattern for the weekend. We’ll get a flow off the Gulf of Mexico that will create showers earlier in the day. The rain starts near the coast and spreads inland by the afternoon.

The earlier rain will help keep highs in the low 90s.

The Saharan dust across the Atlantic will keep the tropical wave near Africa from developing quickly. There is just a 30% chance of it forming a tropical storm or depression in the next five days.

Stay weather aware on the go with the free Max Defender 8 Weather app. You can also sign up to get daily forecast newsletters and weather alert emails sent to your inbox.